The Chemainus Harvest House is hosting their annual “Fill the Bus” Campaign this weekend.
Chair Sylvia Massey says it’s their largest fundraiser and food drive of the year. They are hoping to raise at least 15-hundred pounds of food, and 15-hundred dollars. They are also looking for some specialty items.
She is asking the community to refrain from donating expired foods.
The fundraiser is taking place on Saturday May 27th at the the 49th Parallel Grocery Store in Chemainus from 10 till 3pm.
There will also be a BBQ by donation and prize draws for anyone who donates.