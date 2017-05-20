Sonia Furstenau has officially resigned her position as Shawnigan Lake Area Director for the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Furstenau won a seat in the Legislature to represent the Cowichan Valley as MLA in the most recent provincial election.

Board Chair Jon Lefebure says a by-election will likely take place at the end of September, but staff have already begun putting things in place.

In the meantime, Shawnigan Lake Alternate Director Sierra Acton is expected to takes Furstenau’s place for the rest of the term.