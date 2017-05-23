The BC Centre for Disease Control is alerting B.C. residents that a sample of Rogers Flour from Costco has tested positive for a strain of E.coli.
Marsha Taylor says this is a different event from the Robin Hood flour recall…..
Six people in BC have been infected with the Rogers Flour strain.
The BC Centre for Disease Control says people should dispose of Rogers all-purpose flour in the 10kg bag with the lot number MFD 17 Jan 19 C.
This flour was available to Costco customers in BC beginning in January.