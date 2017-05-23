The Union of BC Indian Chiefs, $10aDay Campaign and numerous other civil society groups are urging the BC NDP and BC Green Party to work together no matter what the outcome of the absentee ballot count is.

One Cowichan’s Rosalie Sawrie says by doing so the Greens and NDP could make progress on their shared values and platform commitments….

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/sawrie-2.wav Those issues include the Kinder Morgan expansion pipeline, electoral reform and banning big money out of politics.

Today, the groups delivered a 25,000 name petition asking the two parties to work together.