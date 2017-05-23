The absentee ballots are still being counted in the most tightly contested riding after the B.C. election on May 9th.

In the riding of Courtenay/Comox, there are still a couple hundred absentee ballots to count but the spread between the Liberals and NDP is widening in favour of the NDP candidate, Ronna-Rae Leonard.

The riding was the most tightly contested of them all and a lot is on the line.

If the Liberals win the seat, it means the party gets a majority in the Legislature.

If the NDP win, it will be the first minority government in B.C. in 60 years.