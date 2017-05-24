May 25th is International Missing Children’s Day.

The Missing Children Society of Canada is highlighting 10 cases – including one from the Cowichan Valley.

Desmond Peter went missing 10 years ago when he was 14 year old. He was last seen in March 2007 at the old Malaspina College in Duncan.

At the time of his disappearance, he was 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was known to wear dark coloured hoodies, which he pulled up to conceal his face. He also went by different names like Desi, Desmond Louie and Casey Louie.