A Cowichan Secondary student has been chosen to receive this year’s Vancouver Island University President’s Entrance Scholarship.

Madison Mahon will be pursuing her passion as a theatre technician with the full ride scholarship to VIU, to work toward a Technical Theatre Diploma and Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree.

At the start of her grade 12 year, Maddie, and fellow student Lindsay Elzinga, took an Independent Directed Studies course and contacted manager Kirsten Schrader about setting up a practical study program at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

Mahon said in a statement, “I wouldn’t be where I am now without the techs at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.”

The VIU President’s Entrance Scholarship is awarded to the student with the highest academic average in their high school. It is a coveted scholarship as it provides full tuition for five years to VIU in whichever program the student chooses. Maddison will be attending VIU this fall starting her undergraduate program in theatre.