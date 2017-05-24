Duncan and North Cowichan will be stronger together and the consensus was for the two to amalgamate.

That’s according to the Duncan-North Cowichan Citizens Assembly.

Chair of the Assembly, Peter MacLeod says that doesn’t make amalgamation a done deal…..

The Assembly found the benefits of amalgamation include one council, streamlined regulations and bylaws, a level and consistent playing field for business and one official community plan.

MacLeod says, on its own, amalgamation would not save much money as both municipalities already co-operate and there would be few obvious efficiencies.