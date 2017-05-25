Cowichan Housing Association has created three snapshots of the Affordable Housing, Rental Housing and the Cost of Homelessness in the Cowichan Valley.
Executive Director Terri Dame says people often mistaken affordable housing for social housing. While social housing can be a type of affordable housing, that is not how it’s defined.
More than half of renters in the CVRD were spending more than 30-percent of their income on housing, while 24-percent of renters were spending more than half their income in 2011. Dame says the local rental market continues to worsen.
For the CVRD, the average monthly rent was 1,029 dollars in 2014.
