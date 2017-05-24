Visitors to Transfer Beach Park in Ladysmith can now access food truck service this summer.

It’s a partnership with the Town of Ladysmith and the local Chamber which is scheduling the day to day management of the program.

Mark Drysdale is the executive director at the Chamber…..

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/drysdale-2.wav Drysdale says the trucks are there daily from 11 to 7……

A variety of food trucks will participate providing a wide assortment of menu items including burritos and wraps, salads, hotdogs and hamburgers, curry dishes, ice cream, milk shakes, and mini doughnuts.