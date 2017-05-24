Visitors to Transfer Beach Park in Ladysmith can now access food truck service this summer.
It’s a partnership with the Town of Ladysmith and the local Chamber which is scheduling the day to day management of the program.
Mark Drysdale is the executive director at the Chamber…..
Drysdale says the trucks are there daily from 11 to 7……
A variety of food trucks will participate providing a wide assortment of menu items including burritos and wraps, salads, hotdogs and hamburgers, curry dishes, ice cream, milk shakes, and mini doughnuts.