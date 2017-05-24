The final results are tallied in the B.C. Election.

The NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard will keep the Courtenay-Comox seat over the Liberals’ Jim Benninger by a count of 189 votes.

That means the Liberals have 43 seats, the NDP have 41 and the B.C. Green Party has 3 and a minority government for B.C., the first in 60 years.

According to Elections B.C., there will be no automatic judicial recounts.

A voter, candidate or candidate’s representative can apply to the Supreme Court of British Columbia for a judicial recount on the basis that errors were made in the acceptance or rejection of certification envelopes or ballots, or on the basis that ballot accounts are not correct.