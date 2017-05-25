New Democrat Ronna-Rae Leonard has won the seat of Courtenay-Comox.

The final results of the final count are now in, with Leonard finishing with 189 vote lead over Liberal Jim Benninger.

She says it was an interesting few weeks waiting for the final count.

Leonard’s win keeps the B-C Liberals at just 43 seats in the legislature – one shy of a majority government.

Premier Christy Clark says the final result reinforces that British Columbians want their representatives to work together, across party lines, to get things done. She says the priority is to protect the economy and to manage BC’s finances responsibly, while listening closely to residents to address important social and environmental priorities and make BC politics more responsive, transparent, and accountable.

N-D-P leader John Horgan says he’s had multiple discussions with B-C Green leader Andrew Weaver.

Horgan says he will continue to work to ensure British Columbians have a government that works for them and their best interests.