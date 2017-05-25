North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help to locate a missing Chemainus man.

50 year old Clifford Boutilier was last seen on Sunday May 21st, 2017

He is described as a white man with hazel eyes and light brown hair that is usually kept short. He is also balding on the top. He is 5-foot-11 and 209 pounds, with full sleeved tattoos on both arms.

Boutilier may be associated with a red short-box GMC pick up truck with side step fenders and BC licence 1600XK.

If you have any information, contact the local detachment, or call crime stoppers.