A teacher on call, working for the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District, will be serving a two day suspension for professional misconduct at the end of this month.

The charge comes following an incident that happened in September of 2016.

It all started when a 6 year old autistic boy had a temper tantrum and the Education Assistant moved the boy to a storage room, but the EA was called away and she left the boy in the care of the teacher.

Sheri Loewen closed the door to the storage room effectively locking the boy inside.

She checked on him once to ask if he wanted to go outside and play, but the boy yelled at her.

The storage room had a window, but Loewen didn’t stay at it to watch the boy.

When the EA returned she needed a key to get into the storage room and when she turned to talk to Loewen about the incident, the teacher was gone.

Along with a suspension, Loewen will have to complete a 6 hour course on Non-Violent Crisis Intervention.