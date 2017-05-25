A retired VIU political science professor says all the parties will be on tender hooks now that the seat count in the legislature has firmed up.
Alan Warnke says Andrew Weaver, B.C. Green Party leader has committed to ensuring that British Columbians will have a stable minority government and that means having his caucus move back and forth between the Liberals and NDP to support bills is not a good approach…..
Warnke says, on the other hand, a coalition is probably asking too much too…..
The other option is the Greens could choose to support the NDP.
A recent poll conducted by Mainstreet Research showed that a majority of British Columbians want the NDP and Greens to work together to govern the province.
Only 28 per cent of people want a coalition between Christy Clark and the BC Greens.