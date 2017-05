This week was Local Government Awareness Week (May 21-27).

It’s a time dedicated to helping citizens get to know their local government and learn about the programs and services available. It also recognizes the important┬árole residents┬áplay in shaping their community through participation in local governance.

To wrap up the week, North Cowichan, City of Duncan and the CVRD will be at the Chemainus and Duncan Farmers Markets on Saturday with giveaways, information and prizes.