Cowichan Valley business leaders heard from the CEO and President of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on the transformation and modernization of the business landscape in the province.

The VBOT reinvented itself, wiped out a 1.6 million dollar deficit, stepped up their programming, and emerged as an incredibly vital, effective business organization under his leadership. Iain Black says the culture of chambers of commerce has changed, as business leaders become more diverse.

Black says the biggest mistake Chambers of Commerce make is thinking that youth are not interested in the work that they do.

Black says millenials are looking for ways to connect with their community, and chambers, as well as other networking groups, can offer that connection.