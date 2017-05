Nanaimo RCMP Officers were called out to a report of shots fired just before noon today (Thurs).

Constable Gary O’Brien says the caller told police the shots came from a home in the 200 block of Nicol Street….

As a precautionary measure only, a nearby elementary school had been placed in Hold and Secure mode.

O’Brien says a woman was arrested for public mischief and she is in police custody.