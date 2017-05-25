Motorists traveling the Malahat can expect delays of around 20 minutes, between Shawnigan Lake Road and Aspen Road.

One northbound lane is closed over a 5 kilometre stretch for the duration of the construction project, and drivers are asked to use both lanes up to the merge point, then alternate like a zipper.

In addition, intermittent traffic stops will be required for tree clearing, blasting, and other activities – but this should occur outside peak periods.