Motorists traveling the Malahat can expect delays of around 20 minutes, between Shawnigan Lake Road and Aspen Road.
One northbound lane is closed over a 5 kilometre stretch for the duration of the construction project, and drivers are asked to use both lanes up to the merge point, then alternate like a zipper.
In addition, intermittent traffic stops will be required for tree clearing, blasting, and other activities – but this should occur outside peak periods.
Motorists should leave some extra time for their commute, especially on Friday and Sunday afternoons, as well as long weekends. Construction speed limits are also in effect 24-7 until the project is completed in summer 2018.
(kj may 25 2017)