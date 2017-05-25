D-F-O’s Regional Marine Mammal Coordinator is asking people to make sure you give marine mammals a wide berth.

A video went viral last weekend of a girl being pulled from a dock by a sea lion.

Fish cleaning stations in Powell River have also been shut down to remove a food source for an agressive male sea lion in North Boat Harbour.

Paul Cottrell says along with giving them space, make sure you don’t feed them.

If you see someone feeding marine mammals or a mammal in distress, call the marine mammal incident hotline: 1-800-465-4336.