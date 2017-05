MountiesĀ are asking the public to help locate a missing 17 year old from the North Cowichan Duncan area.

Dallas MacLeod was last seen on May 22nd.

She is described white girl with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 5-foot-1 with a slim build, weighing about 119 pounds. She’s also got a pierced nose.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact North Cowichan Duncan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.