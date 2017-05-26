The Weather Network has some good news for the region as we approach the start of summer.

Meteorologist Michael Carter says after the long, cold, wet spring, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic summer here on the B-C Coast.

Carter notes we’re in a transition phase from a weak La Nina, moving back into an El Nino pattern, so we’ll see some back and forth with the weather for the rest of 2017.

He says here on the coast, we can expect some high pressure ridges, which will help to keep that warm, sunny weather here for extended periods of time.