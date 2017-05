A 72 year old Cedar man facing charges of attempted murder will be in court on May 31, regarding an incident in Ladysmith last month.

RCMP say the accused tried to run over another man following an argument, and then tried to flee the scene on foot. He was arrested a short time later, while the victim was treated for minor injuries.

The accused and the 52 year old victim are known to eachother.

Calvin Buchanan is charged with attmepted murder and assault with a weapon.