Southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the Malahat was closed briefly just after noon due to a police incident.

Witnesses reported a shirtless man running frantically into the highway, causing a dump truck to stop suddenly, and block traffic heading south.

Previously, nearby residents saw the man running and jumping fences through their yards.

Shawnigan RCMP say the man was attempting to walk amongst traffic and going back and forth across the highway.

A 33 year old man has been apprehended under the Mental Act and transported by BC ambulance to a loca hospital for assessment.