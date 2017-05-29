The Municipality of North Cowichan and the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit are working toward bringing a consultant to undertake a sound modeling study, in hopes of reducing noise coming from the circuit.
Mayor Jon Lefebure says the consultant will then recommend a plan of action to mitigate the noise.
Lefebure says he recognizes the concerns raised by nearby residents.
Lefebure says representatives from the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association has also been invited to the conversation. He says the consultant is expected to arrive in 2 to 3 weeks.