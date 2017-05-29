Connecting local businesses with each other, and with local government was a main topic of conversation at an event hosted by Economic Development Cowichan.
The event was a panel discussion with representation from local government, the academic community and numerous business sectors. Economic Development Cowichan Manager Amy Melmock was interested in finding out more on how to increase collaboration among businesses and government as well.
She was also able to share information on projects at Economic Development Cowichan, including their new website in the works.
Melmock says they are hoping to host another event soon and reach out to the broader public for feedback.