The Cowichan Green Community is inviting the public to join them for a local foods potluck, and their Annual General Meeting for an update on the local non-profit.

James Richardson, instructor with Brookes Shawnigan Lake International School, will be the guest speaker. Richardson will do a unique presentation on food security in Cowichan.

Richardson is a UBC Masters Graduate who did his thesis on sustainable food system planning.

The meeting is at Duncan Christian Reformed Church from 4:30-7:30pm on Tuesday May 30th.