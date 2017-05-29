RCMP say a 23 year old man, at least, had weather on his side when he became separated from the group he was hiking with.

But Constable Gary O’Brien says he had no water, food or extra clothing and has hopefully learned from that mistake.

RCMP say the man was dressed only in shorts and a t-shirt when he set off from Witchcraft Lake after work on Friday with some friends.

But when he did not return to the parking lot with the group the Nanaimo RCMP were notified. Attempts to call him on his cell phone proved negative.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue were notified and the search started around 11 Friday night.

SAR was helped by “Hazel” a civilian search dog being used for the first time. By 6:30 Saturday morning the missing hiker’s friends notified the RCMP their friend had made his way back to the parking lot and was in good spirits.

He told police when he realized he was lost and could not safely make his way out he sat down next to a tree and waited for daybreak.