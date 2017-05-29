BC Green leader Andrew Weaver and BC New Democrat leader John Horgan have announced they have reached a four-year Confidence and Supply Agreement that provides a path to forming a new government.

With that, Weaver says B.C. residents can have a stable minority government….

He says the NDP will have the support of BC Green MLAs on confidence and supply matters.

Horgan says people voted overwhelmingly for change, and the NDP and Greens are ready to give them that.

He says the partnership will also show to people that a minority government can work.

The agreement will be ratified by both the Green and New Democrat caucuses tomorrow (Tues) before being released in full.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark remains premier for the time being.

She can now ask Lieutenant Governor, Judith Guichon for the chance to face the legislature and introduce a throne speech, resign or request to dissolve the legislature and hold new elections.