RCMP are warning about the door-to-door handyman scams that pop up every spring.
Police say the fraudsters may offer to fix your roof, clean your gutters, or other odd jobs and they’ll usually say they are working in your neighbourhood and could even use a neighbours name to try to gain your trust.
Mounties say they’ll try to entice you by saying they have left over materials from another job, and therefore, can offer you an amazing deal.
RCMP in Oceanside say recently they were told by a local resident that a man had come to her home and offered to help her take care of an ant problem.
She says he insisted on receiving 110 dollars cash in order to start the job, but left for supplies and never returned.
Police say your best defense against being scammed is to never allow unsolicited handymen into your home in the first place.
Nanaimo police say a recent Facebook scam has resulted in a woman losing 15,000 dollars.
Mounties say a 67 year old woman got a Facebook message from a man in January who claimed to be a high ranking officer with the US Armed Forces.
It wasn’t long before the man, who went as Kevin Rand, professed his love for her but he needed money for a friend’s wife who needed emergency surgery and then he needed more money to get some gold released from customs.
Days later Rand disappeared from her Facebook friends list.
Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP says the woman was planning on retiring soon but will now have to continue working to recoup from her financial loss.
O’Brien says a simple google search would have revealed the name and scheme had been carried out hundreds of other times worldwide and it’s a good idea to do your homework to avoid falling into a similar situation.