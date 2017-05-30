RCMP are warning about the door-to-door handyman scams that pop up every spring.

Police say the fraudsters may offer to fix your roof, clean your gutters, or other odd jobs and they’ll usually say they are working in your neighbourhood and could even use a neighbours name to try to gain your trust.

Mounties say they’ll try to entice you by saying they have left over materials from another job, and therefore, can offer you an amazing deal. RCMP in Oceanside say recently they were told by a local resident that a man had come to her home and offered to help her take care of an ant problem.