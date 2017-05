Two Vancouver Island University trades students are heading to Winnipeg to participate in the Skills Canada National Competition this week.

26 year old hairdressing student, Leesy Ferguson says the opportunity will allow her to get into the competition circuit which isn’t easy to do…..

Culinary Management Diploma student Amanda Rizzo will turn 20 years old on the first day of the competition…….

Winners are handed gold, silver and bronze medals to bring home to their province.