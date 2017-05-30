The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s big bike will be travelling through downtown Duncan tomorrow (Wed) and it will be in Nanaimo on June 8th and 9th.

Tina Lutz, of the Foundation, says last year over 16,000 dollars was raised by participants in the Cowichan Valley and Nanaimo raised 40,000 dollars…..

Lutz says the bike is a beast…..

The Foundation helps fund a variety of projects to prevent heart disease and stroke and is involved in the push for legislation to restrict food and beverage marketing to children and youth in an effort to see kids lead healthier lifestyles.