Water and air bubbles over white background with space for text

Residents of the Gulf Islands will get a chance to learn more about their groundwater during a series of workshops that are spread throughout the Islands Trust area over the summer.

The first workshop goes Friday (June 2nd) on Mayne Island but they’ll also be held on Thetis, Salt Spring, Gabriola, Bowen and Gambier among others.

Islands Trust chair, Peter Luckham says the workshops are for anyone concerned about their well going dry and well water safety among other issues…..

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/luckham-1.wav Luckham says there are some misunderstandings about where the groundwater is coming from…..

A local water testing company will also be offering water testing kits at the workshops at a discount.