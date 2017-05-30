* Reforming our electoral system, getting the influence of big money out of politics, and reforming lobbying rules
* Recognizing that education is about lifelong learning and fast-tracking enhancement to K-12 education funding
* Protecting and promoting public health care, creating a proposal for an essential drugs program, and giving families the security of quality, affordable child care
* Getting people moving with better transit
* Giving the opioid crisis the attention it deserves
* Establishing an Emerging Economy Task Force and an Innovation Commission
* Eliminating Medical Services Premiums
* Implementing a basic income pilot project
* Fighting climate change while creating good jobs and introducing rebate cheques that will mean most people pay less while increasing the carbon tax beginning in 2018
* Sending the Site C project immediately to an independent review
* Opposing the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project
NDP and Greens ratify their deal
