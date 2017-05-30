The B-C Greens and B-C N-D-P caucuses have ratified one of the most historic agreements in the province’s history.

The two parties have agreed to work together to hold a referendum on electoral reform, stop the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion and improve transit across B-C.

N-D-P Leader John Horgan says he’s looking forward to working for the people of B-C alongside Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.