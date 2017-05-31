The latest illicit drug overdose numbers are out from the Coroner’s office.

136 people died as a result of illicit drug use in April, an average of 4 point 5 each day, and almost double the April 2016 total of 69.

Year to date 488 have died using illicit drugs with more than half beween the ages of 30 and 49 and four out of five who died were men.

In Nanaimo, 19 people have died as a result of a drug overdose to date.

In all of 2016, in Nanaimo, 28 people died as a result of a drug overdose.