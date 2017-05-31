Sonia Furstenau is looking forward to the steep learning curve ahead, as she steps into her first term as Cowichan Valley MLA.

Furstenau says she’s hopeful and optimistic with the historic agreement between the BC Greens and NDP.

Furstenau says an NDP minority government will be the most collaborative government for British Columbians. She believes it will encourage good policy from any party, and increase opportunity for private members’ legislation. Furstenau says she welcomes Tuesday’s announcement from Premier Clark.