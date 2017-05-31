The annual “Conquer Cobble Hill” event may put the fundraising campaign over the top for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station out of Mill Bay.

Crew member, Dennis Chopko says every ten years the Station has to complete a mid-life refit of their vessel and in order to do that they need to raise 150,000 dollars.

The Station is just 15,000 dollars short of that goal now.

Chopko says the annual event that starts in the Cobble Hill Village is well attended…..