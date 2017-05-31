The Municipality of North Cowichan is honouring two individuals who have had a significant impact in our community.

North Cowichan is dedicating the Crofton Skate Park to honour the unofficial Mayor of Crofton, Gerry Hurst.

Hurst is described as a tremendous advocate for youth in the community, and began the quest for a skate park in the late 1990s by creating a Skate Park Youth Committee, and starting various fundraising campaigns. Through his leadership the group raised over 13 thousand dollars for the park.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says “Gerry was a tremendous advocate for youth and never wavered from his vision of securing a Skate Park for Crofton.”

The Gerry Hurst Skate Park is located on Chaplin Street, and is over 55-hundred square feet in size. It accommodates boarders, bikers and scooters of all different skill levels.