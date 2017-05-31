UPDATE: RCMP report that Tayton Joe has been located.

Another Cowichan Valley teen is reported missing.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are asking the public to help locate 15 year old Tayton Joe. He was last seen on May 24th.

Joe is described as a First Nations boy with brown eyes and brown hair. He is around 6-feet tall and weighs around 154 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top, black jeans, and is known to wear a black ball cap with a Batman logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.