Abandoned small boats in Canada have economic and environmental impacts on local communities.

The federal government has unveiled a 6 point 8-5 million dollar Abandoned Boats Program.

It will provide grants over five years to communities where abandoned vessels have become a problem.

The money will help communities in the assessment, removal and disposal of existing high-priority abandoned and or wrecked small boats that are posing a hazard in Canadian waters.

Some of the money will also be spent educating small-boat owners about how to responsibly manage their end-of-life boats and will support research on boat recycling and environmentally responsible boat design.

They can pollute the marine environment, harm local businesses like tourism and fisheries, damage infrastructure, interfere with navigation, and pose safety risks to Canadians.