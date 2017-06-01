Island Health is working on putting together a concept plan for the new Cowichan District Hospital, and want to hear from residents on their experiences of care at the current facility.

Manager of Strategic Program Planning Rory Allen says they are putting together a steering committee with representatives from Island Health, Ministry of Health, and the Cowichan Valley Regional District. They also need one or two community voices to add direction to the committee.

Patient voices will help the other members of the steering committee better understand and consider the perspectives of patients and families from early planning stages for a new hospital. The concept plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year.