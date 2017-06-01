The Federal Government has announced some help for the forestry industry as the softwood lumber dispute drags on.
867 million dollars is available to support forest industry workers and communities.
The assistance includes federal loans and loan guarantees, investments to diversify forest products and markets, changes to work sharing agreements to reduce layoffs and supports for affected workers.
Premier Christy Clark says the province appreciates the leadership the Government of Canada has shown on softwood lumber.
She says the announcement of 867 million dollars in support for forestry demonstrates a firm commitment to Canada’s forest-dependent communities and workers, including the more than 60,000 British Columbians in more than 140 communities throughout the province.