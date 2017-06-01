A licenced pot producer in Duncan is breaking ground in the next month on a new, much larger facility.

United Greeneries is leasing 13 acres of Cowichan Tribes land to expand their current 16 thousand square-foot facility to one with 130 thousand square-feet of space.

CEO Daniela Vaschi says the expansion would bring approximately 100 new jobs to the Cowichan Valley. She says they would hire people with a variety of skills.

Vaschi says the company wants to impact the community in a positive way, and collaborate with others.

She says they also want to attract stay-at-home moms who want to work flexible hours that fit into their busy schedules.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed in early 2019.