About 7,000 homes and businesses within the City of Duncan may notice an odour or taste of chlorine, reduced water pressure or discolouration of the water for the next couple of days.

That’s because the City has begun a chlorination procedure on its water distribution system that will run through to this Thursday.

Lucas Pitts, Director of Public Works and Development Services says the chlorination is the result of some unauthorized work that was done on a fire hydrant…..

Pitts says the water is safe to drink and no boil water advisory has been issued….