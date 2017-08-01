The Terry Fox Foundation is looking for coordinators for a couple of runs in our region.
The organization had someone step up in Lake Cowichan, but they’ve since backed out.
Someone is also needed for the Duncan run.
Both take place in September.
Donna White, Provincial Director for the Terry Fox Foundation says the volunteer won’t be alone but will strike a committee and find volunteers to get the run done…..
White says there are Terry Fox runs held around the world, mostly organized by ex-pats, and 15,000 people even participate in a run in Dubai…….
If you want to volunteer, you can call White at 1-888-836-9786 or send her an email at donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.