Parents at Cowichan Preschool have been successful in raising money to build a fence around the facility which sits beside McAdam Park.
They wanted to do that after multiple needles were found on preschool property.
Tanya Berry says the non-profit preschool has managed to raise the money and erect a fence……
With that issue in the rearview mirror, Berry says the non-profit preschool is set to celebrate 40 years in the community with an event on Sunday….
There is no charge to attend the event, but a donation jar will be set up.