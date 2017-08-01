The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has tweaked the contract of the company that’s working on the south end of the Malahat.

Spokesperson, Janelle Erwin says originally motorists were told to expect 20 minute delays and the 3 hour wait last Friday was not at all expected.

Erwin agrees it’s unacceptable.

She says they’ve tweaked the contract a bit and she expects that will help…..

Erwin says if the problem persists the Ministry will reconsider the northbound lane closure that’s also in place 24-7.

The project is expected to run through next summer and wrap up by the fall of 2018.