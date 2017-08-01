B.C.’s Premier and Canada’s Prime Minister discussed issues in common when they met today (Tues) in Ottawa.

Premier John Horgan says childcare, affordable housing, softwood lumber, the opioid crisis and the wildfires in the province were all on the table……

When asked about the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project, there was a brief bit of comic relief when Horgan accidentally knocked over a glass of water…..

Kinder Morgan has federal approval for their expansion project but no permits have been issued from the province on the pipeline yet.