The 2017 Canada Summer Games start this Friday in Winnipeg.
There are a number of athletes from the Cowichan Valley region representing Team BC.
Participants include, Cowichan Bay triathlete Desirae Ridenour; from Duncan, swimming coach Leanne Sirup, wrestler Talon Hird-Mansell; from Mill Bay, cyclist Alexander Amiri, golfer Tristan Mandur and in athletics Jessye Brockway; from Saltspring Island, rowing coach Stacy Mitchell; and from Youbou swimmer Mikyla Carlow.
In all, there are 354 athletes, 52 coaches, 27 managers and 22 mission staff representing B.C. at the Games.
The 2018 version of the BC Summer Games will be held in the Cowichan Valley in venues from Ladysmith to Shawnigan Lake to Lake Cowichan and everywhere in between.
The Games will be held in 2018 from July 19th to the 22nd.