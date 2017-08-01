The 2017 Canada Summer Games start this Friday in Winnipeg. There are a number of athletes from the Cowichan Valley region representing Team BC.

Participants include, Cowichan Bay triathlete Desirae Ridenour; from Duncan, swimming coach Leanne Sirup, wrestler Talon Hird-Mansell; from Mill Bay, cyclist Alexander Amiri, golfer Tristan Mandur and in athletics Jessye Brockway; from Saltspring Island, rowing coach Stacy Mitchell; and from Youbou swimmer Mikyla Carlow.

In all, there are 354 athletes, 52 coaches, 27 managers and 22 mission staff representing B.C. at the Games.