Shelves are looking bare at the Duncan Food Bank.
Colleen Fuller, Manager at the Cowichan Valley Basket Society is reminding the community that times are tough for many families during the summer.
She shares some of the most needed items.
Fuller says eggs and fresh produce are also extremely welcome. They are also accepting donations of toilet paper, toiletries, soap and shampoo, and laundry detergent.
Cash donations can be accepted online, and other donations can be taken to the food bank on Garden Street.